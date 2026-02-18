Democrat Nick Stewart launches campaign for Baltimore County Executive

Democrat Nick Stewart has launched his campaign for Baltimore County Executive, challenging several other candidates in the Democratic primary election.

Stewart is trying to replace current Executive Kathy Klausmeier, who is serving the last two years of a term vacated by Johnny Olszewski after he was elected to Congress.

"This campaign is about making Baltimore County work for everyone," Stewart said following his filing. "Families are leaving because it's too expensive to live here, and they don't think we can fix it. We're the only campaign with an actual plan to deliver on housing, childcare, energy and much more — all while restoring trust. I'm running because we need a fresh start."

Stewart said his campaign has raised more than $400,000 since April 2025.

Nick Stewart's background

Stewart is a Baltimore County native who grew up in Timonium. He earned his degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, and went to George Washington University Law School.

He served on the Baltimore County School Board for four years and served eight years on the county's Workforce Development Board. Stewart also co-founded the local advocacy group, We the People - Baltimore County.

Stewart has worked in the private sector as a business attorney and has a strong understanding of economic policy and development, according to his campaign website.

Campaign goals

Stewart aims to shift how the local government operates by streamlining processes and modernizing at every level to support collaboration across departments.

He also hopes to improve public safety and public schools in the county under the notion that "no one in Baltimore County should feel unsafe, unsupported or left behind," he said.

According to his campaign website, Stewart also aims to address soaring housing costs and foster economic growth in the county.

"I'm running for County Executive because Baltimore County is in an affordability crisis, and there's no time to wait," he said in a statement. "We need a new type of leader who has the vision to meet this moment and the practical experience inside and outside government to back it up and deliver a new chapter in Baltimore County's story. One that is far more affordable, inclusive and modern, for everybody."

Democratic candidates

Stewart will challenge three Democratic candidates who are vying for county Executive: Councilman Izzy Patoka, Councilman Julian Jones Jr. and Councilman Pat Young.

Business owner and long-time county resident Patrick Dyer is running as a Republican, along with Kimberly Stansbury.