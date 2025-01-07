Maryland Senator Katherine Klausmeier named as Baltimore County executive, council says

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Senator Katherine Klausmeier has been selected to serve as the next Baltimore County Executive, the council announced Tuesday morning.

Klausmeier will fill the vacancy left by Johnny Olszewski who resigned with two years left in his term after he was elected to represent Maryland's second Congressional district. He was sworn into Congress on Friday, Jan. 3.

The announcement comes after a two-month process that resulted in 12 applications and public presentations by five final candidates.

During her presentation to the council, Klausmeier said she would not seek re-election in 2026 and highlighted her experience in advocating for the county in the state house.

"That commitment, coupled with my experience, knowledge and passion to see the county move forward, make me uniquely qualified to step into the role of interim county executive," Klausmeier said.

In making their decision, councilmembers also considered comments sent from county residents along with the candidates' applications.

Klausmeier and Congressman Olszewski served together in the Maryland General Assembly from 2006 to 2015, according to his office.

"I thank the council for its thoughtful and transparent deliberations," Congressman Olszewski said. "Senator Klausmeier is not only a lifelong friend, she is a dedicated and hard-working public servant - a leader who I know is more than up to the task ahead. I also know that she inherits an outstanding team that will ensure she hits the ground running. I look forward to partnering with her and all of our elected officials at the state and local level in my new role."

Who is Katherine Klausmeier

Klausmeier was born and raised in Baltimore and has represented part of the county in the Maryland General Assembly for almost 30 years.

She served as a delegate from 1995 to 2003 and as a senator since 2003. Klausmeier also led the Baltimore County Senate Delegation and was President Pro Tempore of the State Senate in 2019 and 2020, the council noted.

"Kathy's experience in State Government, her reputation as a problem-solver who listens to constituents, and her leadership in the General Assembly bring qualities that will be needed for Baltimore County residents for the next two years and beyond," said Council Chairman Izzy Patoka.

The council will hold a formal vote during the legislative session on Tuesday at 3 p.m., and a swearing-in ceremony will be held after.

By law, four of seven councilmembers have to approve the executive.