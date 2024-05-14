City Council President race neck-and-neck in Election Day Primary

BALTIMORE -- The race for Baltimore's next City Council President is a tight one with the top two candidates separated by only four points.

All three candidates spent Primary Day visiting as many polling locations as they could.

A poll done by our media partners The Baltimore Banner and Goucher College shows Baltimore District One Councilman Zeke Cohen is in the lead with 27% of the vote.

Current City Council President Nick Mosby is not far behind with 23%.

Former District 13 Councilwoman Shannon Sneed trails with 17 % after making a late entry into the race in October.

Each of these candidates have a long political history in the city, but this has really been a race to watch because of the scrutiny incumbent Nick Mosby and ex-wife, former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, have been under.

Mosby had to take the stand in the federal mortgage fraud trial of his ex-wife earlier this year revealing a lot of personal and financial challenges for the former couple.

Mosby tells WJZ he remains committed to doing what's best for Baltimore, while his challengers say the city council needs a new leader.

"When folks compare my record to their combined records they understand and know that my level of substantive legislation and policy is really standing up for working-class folks in the city of Baltimore completely outshines their track record," Mosby said.

"I want to make sure we're getting that we deserve because we pay double the property taxes as Baltimore County but we are not getting double the city services," Cohen said.

"We want someone in office who people can trust," Sneed said. "We want someone in office that's going to listen to them. I'm a public finance candidate. I'm running my race differently."