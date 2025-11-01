Philadelphia Eagles acquire CB Jaire Alexander in trade with Ravens, team says

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles acquired the Second Team All-Pro corner along with a 2027 7th-round pick from the Ravens in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick.

Alexander helps shore up the second cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

Earlier this week, the Eagles traded WR John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets for CB Michael Carter and a 2027 seventh-round pick.