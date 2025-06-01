Dry Start to June, Temperatures May Reach 90s This Week

Bright and breezy for your Sunday, temps peak in the 70s

Welcome to June, Maryland!

It was a cool start to the month with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine helps warm temperatures into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. The day will be on the breezy side, with wind gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.

If you notice a different look to the sky today, that might be due to wildfire smoke coming out of Canada. It looks like the smoke stays high in the sky for today and into Monday, not impacting our air quality. The First Alert Weather team will keep an eye on the smoke forecast as the wildfires continue to burn for our neighbors to the north.

We have a *chance* to maybe see the Northern Lights late Sunday and early Monday. A Severe geomagnetic storm alert has been issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). Early on Sunday morning, SWPC confirmed that a severe geomagnetic storm had been observed. When that level is reached, there is a higher chance that the aurora could be seen farther south and possibly into Maryland. Try using long exposure photography for the best chance of catching any aurora that may make their way down to the mid-Atlantic.

Warmer air continues to filter in toward the middle of the week. We'll eventually return to the 80s and even reach the 90s before week's end.

What about rain?

After ending May with above-normal precipitation, we're starting June in a dry stretch. The next chance of rain holds off until later this week into the weekend.

Don't forget the SPF and have a great day!