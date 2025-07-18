Scattered rain sweeps through Maryland tonight and early Monday

Chances for Scattered storms for your Sunday, temps peak at 90

Chances for Scattered storms for your Sunday, temps peak at 90

Hot and humid weather is widespread across Maryland Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s across central Maryland. Humidity is making it feel even hotter. It'll feel as hot as 100° in many neighborhoods before 7 p.m.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up in the afternoon heat. While nowhere near as stormy across the state as it was Saturday evening, a few showers and storms remain possible through sunset. Rain will be briefly heavy in a few spots. Remember, "when thunder roars, move indoors."

A front approaches Maryland tonight. Scattered rain showers are forecast to move in from the west. Scattered wet weather will linger into Monday morning.

Cooler air and lower humidity arrive in Baltimore this week

A cold front will sweep through the region early Monday, bringing an end to the oppressive humidity.

The front will come with scattered rain showers early Monday; generally before 10 a.m. The front will usher in a stretch of pleasant, dry weather starting Monday afternoon. Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s, under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight temperatures drop back into the 60s across central Maryland early Tuesday morning.

More comfortable conditions stick around Maryland for a few days

The calm weather continues Tuesday with ample sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s. Conditions will turn more humid on Wednesday as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s.

By Thursday and Friday, heat and humidity will return. Scattered afternoon storms are likely each day. Highs on Thursday will top out around 90, while Friday could see highs in the mid-90s with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees once again.