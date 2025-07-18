Watch CBS News
Local News

Scattered rain sweeps through Maryland tonight and early Monday

By
Cutter Martin
Cutter Martin
Meteorologist
Cutter joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2025. Born and raised in the Gulf Coast, Cutter developed his love for weather while tracking hurricanes and watching pop-up summer thunderstorms in Houston. His first on-air role was in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech University.
Read Full Bio
Cutter Martin

/ CBS Baltimore

Chances for Scattered storms for your Sunday, temps peak at 90
Chances for Scattered storms for your Sunday, temps peak at 90 01:29

Hot and humid weather is widespread across Maryland Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s across central Maryland. Humidity is making it feel even hotter. It'll feel as hot as 100° in many neighborhoods before 7 p.m. 

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up in the afternoon heat. While nowhere near as stormy across the state as it was Saturday evening, a few showers and storms remain possible through sunset. Rain will be briefly heavy in a few spots. Remember, "when thunder roars, move indoors."

A front approaches Maryland tonight. Scattered rain showers are forecast to move in from the west. Scattered wet weather will linger into Monday morning. 

Cooler air and lower humidity arrive in Baltimore this week

A cold front will sweep through the region early Monday, bringing an end to the oppressive humidity. 

The front will come with scattered rain showers early Monday; generally before 10 a.m. The front will usher in a stretch of pleasant, dry weather starting Monday afternoon. Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s, under mostly sunny skies. 

Overnight temperatures drop back into the 60s across central Maryland early Tuesday morning.

More comfortable conditions stick around Maryland for a few days

The calm weather continues Tuesday with ample sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s. Conditions will turn more humid on Wednesday as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s.

By Thursday and Friday, heat and humidity will return. Scattered afternoon storms are likely each day. Highs on Thursday will top out around 90, while Friday could see highs in the mid-90s with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees once again.

Cutter Martin

Cutter joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2025. Born and raised in the Gulf Coast, Cutter developed his love for weather while tracking hurricanes and watching pop-up summer thunderstorms in Houston. His first on-air role was in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.