Baltimore health center to relocate some services after report details longstanding issues

Some services offered at Baltimore's Druid Health Center will be relocated in October after the city's inspector general found that longstanding issues were wasting taxpayer dollars and endangering patients and employees.

During a surprise inspection in June, the IG found that the center was still dealing with sweltering heat that damaged test kits, rodents, and other maintenance issues. Some of the problems were previously brought to the attention of the city health department, but were not addressed for years, according to the inspector general.

Relocation plan

The Druid Health Center's Family Planning and Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic will relocate to Total Health Care at 1501 E Saratoga Street on October 13, the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) said.

The clinic will stop offering services on October 3 ahead of the relocation. The Dental clinic will remain open at Druid Health Center.

According to BCHD officials, the ongoing problems at the facility led to the partial relocation.

"While relocating services is never easy, we remain committed to improving access to quality care and a smooth and supportive transition for all patients," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said.

Report details longstanding issues

Between 2020 and 2022, the Baltimore Inspector General's Office (OIG) reported about dead rodents, HVAC issues and concerns about the health department's compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations at the facility.

According to the OIG's 2022 report, the health department contracted a pest control company to remove old traps and set new ones. However, their janitorial company refused to remove dead rodents from the center.

The reports also said the HVAC system did not effectively regulate the temperature in the building. On some days, rapid tests for HIV and Hepatitis C had to be halted due to the heat.

In July 2025, a new OIG report again detailed the ongoing heat issues, damaged test kits and rodents. In one case, the Inspector General reported finding a mummified rat that had not been moved since a previous IG visit two years prior.

"Ensuring the citizens of Baltimore have the services their tax dollars are paying for—that has to become a priority because this is the third time we have done this," Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming told WJZ in July.

Following the latest report in July, the health department said "heating and cooling fluctuations are an ongoing issue" and said they were working on their relocation plan.