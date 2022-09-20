OIG report: Dead rodents, insects still found at Druid Sexual Health Clinic

BALTIMORE -- There are still sanitary concerns at the Druid Sexual Health Clinic, according to a follow-up investigation by the Office of the Inspector General's Office.

During a July review, the OIG observed rodents, pests and other general maintenance issues, as well as concerns regarding the Baltimore City Health Department's compliance with OSHA regulations and employee health and safety requirements.

The thermostat was regulating the facility and a new fence was stopping the overflow of trash in the facility's dumpster.

In 2021, a report by the OIG found dead rodents, water leaks and HVAC problems.

In the past, inspectors observed dead rodents and insects in a supply room, damaged or missing ceiling tiles likely caused by water leaks, a damaged access door, and an outside dumpster that often fills up with trash from nearby residents and businesses.

While the health department contracted a pest control company to remove old traps and install new ones, a janitorial company that cleans the building refuses to remove dead rodents, the report said.

The heating and cooling system in the building at 1515 W. North Ave., did not properly regulate the temperature. One health department employee reported an indoor temperature of 90 degrees in March 2021, the report said. Multiple workers told the OIG that rapid tests for HIV and hepatitis C had to be halted on some days due to the heat.

The recent report revealed there were several improvements made since the OIG's last investigation.

The July investigation was prompted by several anonymous complaints stating that there had not been much improvement, and that it was still unsafe for patients.

The OIG found a rodent in the basement that appeared to be the same dead rodent found in the same spot during an investigation in 2020. Potential rodent droppings and insects were also found in the Druid SHC facility.

The recent OIG report found that entry points were unsecured and security cameras were not operational.