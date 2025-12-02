Drug operation, with juvenile, linked to Baltimore mass overdoses and fentanyl distribution, indictment shows

A grand jury indictment obtained by WJZ Investigates sheds new light on arrests following raids last month tied to mass overdoses at Penn North over the summer.

Investigators allege an unnamed juvenile involved in the drug trafficking operation provided tainted drugs.

"On or about October 8, 2025, known Juvenile 1 supplied multiple unknown drug users with free drugs, "testers.' Later that day, multiple individuals in the area of Pennsylvania and North Avenue overdosed," according to the indictment.

The indictment

The grand jury indictment names five adults.

It reveals the alleged traffickers moved several blocks away from Penn North after the initial overdose on July 10.

From the start, city leaders promised to get to the bottom of who was supplying the drugs.

"We're going to use every single thing that we have in our power to find out who the people are and hold them responsible," Mayor Brandon Scott said on July 11.

According to the indictment, the investigation led them to Brunt Street, a narrow, one-way block that court records reveal was ground zero for a drug trafficking operation tied to the overdose.

CBS News Baltimore

The indictment reveals that on July 10, the day of the first mass overdose, one of the mid-level members of the organization was at Penn North, and sales of controlled dangerous substances occurred. Following those sales, a mass overdose event occurred in the area."

Investigators wrote the dealers, then moved the operation to Brunt Street— a 10-minute walk from the Penn-North intersection—where they operated for months.

Authorities detailed multiple purchases of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in the alleys surrounding a Brunt Street stash house.

"Members…carried firearms to protect themselves, proceeds, product and/or other members," according to the indictment. It says the alleged traffickers would provide "testers" so buyers could sample the drugs.

"Members of the drug trafficking organization conducted counter-surveillance, used lookouts…stash houses and multiple vehicles all in an attempt to prevent law enforcement from detecting their illegal activities," the indictment states.

November raids

By mid-November, law enforcement had collected enough evidence to conduct early-morning raids, including on North Carey Street at the home of Shawn Oliver. In the indictment, authorities described him as another mid-level member of the organization.

"Come to the front door with your hands up," police announced in a video WJZ obtained from a neighbor. "This is the Baltimore police department. We have a search warrant for the location."

Oliver is facing a maximum of 100 years behind bars and $180,000 in fines if convicted on 6 counts, including narcotics charges and hiring a minor to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

The grand jury indictment was signed by Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, although he has been tight-lipped on the investigation.

"At this moment in time, I don't have any comment on that. I think at the appropriate time, we'll go ahead and be able to talk about other issues, other cases, potential cases," Bates said on November 12.

Other arrests

Other arrest court records have been tied to the Penn North overdoses that happened in Park Heights. A woman close to one of those charged defended him at a recent bail review.

"These accusations that they are putting on him are false. He has nothing to do with anything they're saying," she said.

You can read more about the Park Heights arrests here.

The public defender's office represents several of those named in the grand jury indictment involving the Brunt Street operation.

WJZ Investigates has reached out for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.