Dr. Z, a beloved Baltimore family doctor, honored by Congress for community impact

Dr. Michael Zollicoffer, known by his patients as "Dr. Z," is a lifeline, a father figure, someone who's always there for care and counsel, in his Northwest Baltimore community.

Now, his legacy will be written into the pages of the Congressional Record, so history will never forget one of Baltimore's most compassionate citizens.

When U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume stands on the House floor and reads his tribute to Dr. Z into the Congressional Record, it will be part of written history for all time, no matter the political landscape.

Mfume says Dr. Z, the 66-year-old family doctor, is a bright spot in the community without seeking any acknowledgement. He just loves caring for his patients.

"He's been an angel to the Baltimore community for so many years, right underneath the radar, not seeking recognition or acclaim," Mfume said.

Cancer diagnosis

A few months ago, Dr. Z was diagnosed with cancer, his insurance didn't cover his radiation treatment, so the patients who love him banded together. The doctor said he had two separate cancers -- one renal and one rectal.

"Dr. Z will not give up on you, so we're not giving up on him," a patient said. "Whatever needs to be done to save Dr. Z, we're gonna do it."

His patients started a fundraiser, which raised a quarter of a million dollars, covering his treatment.

The doctor gives hope to patients

Rep. Mfume, from Maryland, said when he saw a recent story on CBS News featuring Dr. Z, he knew he had to recognize him.

CBS News Reporter Steve Hartman traveled to Baltimore to learn more about the doctor who, in nearly 40 years, has never taken a vacation. never turns someone away who cannot pay, and is available for his patients at any time of the day.

"He has given over and over and over again of his time, his energy, his personality," Mfume said. "(He's) giving so much of his hope to people who come to see a doctor looking for hope, quite frankly."

Dr. Z returns the community love

Dr. Z is in remission, and his prognosis looks good. He has his insurance back, and he is determined to allocate any remaining funds from the fundraising campaign back into the community.

"You know what, I'm going to say something that may seem crazy as heck," Zollicoffer said. "I'm thankful that I got cancer, because I am the happiest man on the planet, no matter what the outcome. What we have shown, and why we're sitting at this table right now, to show America: this is what you're about. We are about giving. I can't make it without them, nor can they make it without me."