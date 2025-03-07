For decades, a doctor refused to charge patients who couldn't pay. When he couldn't pay, his patients came to his aid.

Baltimore — In one of Baltimore's poorest neighborhoods is one of its richest doctors.

Dr. Michael Zollicoffer, known affectionately by his patients as Dr. Z., is a 66-year-old private family practitioner who is rich not in money — he says he is pretty much broke — but flush with job satisfaction.

"I just love people," Zollicoffer told CBS News. "I love to see a rash. If you say you got a rash, I'm going to find you, because I love a bump on your head."

That infectious spirit is part of what sets him apart.

"He is unbelievable, because you'll never meet another person like him ever," patient Lita Johnson said.

Another is his prices. If patients cannot pay, that is OK with Zollicoffer.

"Forget that dollar bill," Zollicoffer said. "I'm going to see you no matter what. You walk in that door, you will be seen. You bring your grandma with you, I'll see her, too."

But here's what is even more amazing. In the nearly 40 years Zollicoffer has been practicing, he's never taken a real vacation. He tells every patient they can call him 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

"I have his cellphone number," patient Nykidra Robinson told CBS News.

Added patient Tiffani Elamenuel, "He's always available."

He may be a superhero, but he is hardly invincible. A few months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer.

"I've got 2 separate cancers — one renal and one rectal — but I don't give up," Zollicoffer said.

To add insult to injury, Zollicoffer didn't have insurance because of a paperwork issue with his Medicare plan. There was a whole series of snafus, but the bottom line is he had no way to pay for his radiation treatments. That is, until his patients turned the tables on the ever-giving doctor.

"I'm like, let's fight, what can we do," Johnson said.

"Dr. Z will not give up on you, so we damn sure ain't giving up on him," patient Ray Beverly said.

"Whatever needs to be done to save Dr. Z, we're going to do it — collectively," Robinson said.

So, collectively, the patients started a crowdfunding campaign. Nearly 1,000 people contributed, raising more than $100,000.

Today, his prognosis is good. He got his insurance back and now plans to funnel any money left over from the crowdfunding campaign back into the community.

"You know what, I'm going to say something that may seem crazy as heck," Zollicoffer said. "I'm thankful that I got cancer, because I am the happiest man on the planet, no matter what the outcome. What we have shown, and why we're sitting at this table right now, to show America: this is what you're about! We are about giving! I can't make it without them, nor can they make it without me."