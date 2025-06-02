Dr. Michelle Taylor named Baltimore City's new health commissioner

Baltimore City will welcome a new health commissioner this summer. Dr. Michelle Taylor, a Tennessee native and Johns Hopkins graduate, will step into the role beginning August 4.

Taylor brings both medical and military experience to the job, having served in the Tennessee Air National Guard and most recently leading health efforts in Shelby County, Tennessee.

In an interview with WJZ, Taylor discussed the parallels between her previous work and the challenges she expects to face in Baltimore.

"Most populations — and I can say this about Baltimore just like I would say it about Memphis and Shelby County — want to feel seen, heard, and want to have the best tools available to promote and protect their health," Taylor said.

Shelby County, located three hours west of Nashville, has similar health concerns as Baltimore, including addiction, poverty, and limited access to quality healthcare.

Taylor said her first priority will be listening to both the health department team and the city's residents.

"I know that I have to listen not only to my team at the Baltimore City Health Department but to all the people in all of the communities in Baltimore City: to really find out what their concerns are, what their pressing needs are, and then to make sure that we're translating that into the best possible services to help people to promote and protect their health."

What health challenges will Dr. Taylor have to tackle?

Baltimore City has been working to tackle an ongoing opioid crisis.

Baltimore has secured more than $600 million in settlements from pharmaceutical companies and drug distributors for their role in fueling the city's opioid crisis, with the most recent jury verdict in November awarding over $260 million in damages.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a draft plan in December 2024 outlining how the city will use $242.5 million of the settlement funds to address opioid overdoses.

The plan included the establishment of an executive director to oversee the Opioid Restitution Advisory Board. The board includes individuals with lived experience, medical professionals, and city officials.

Scott's draft plan follows an executive order established in August 2024 to manage settlement funds and ensure accountability and transparency.

The board will guide the use of settlement funds and continue to gather community input on how the money should be spent.

Local impacts of medical research funding cuts

Maryland is one of many states impacted by federal funding cuts by the Trump administration. Johns Hopkins University has experienced significant funding cuts, placing medical research programs at risk.

In a letter issued on March 1, Hopkins officials said the shutdown of USAID and the termination of its related grants resulted in the loss of 1,975 Johns Hopkins jobs across 44 countries and 247 positions within the United States.

In April, JHU said it was tapping into earnings from its $13.2 billion endowment to help compensate for the cuts.