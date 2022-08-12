DPW celebrates city's water system with music, food and tours at Dam Jam

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is celebrating the system that brings drinking water to people's homes with the return of Dam Jam, a festival featuring music, food trucks and family activities.

According to the most recent report, the department's water system, which serves city residents and some in the surrounding counties, meets or exceeds regulatory standards.

Water is sourced from the Gunpowder Falls, North Branch Patapsco River and the Susquehanna River and stored in three reservoirs outside the city limits, according to the agency. The Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs all have dams to create storage space for water, hence the festival's name.

Raw water is pumped to filtration plants in the Montebello and Ashburton neighborhoods in the city, which collectively treat more than 400 million gallons per day, according to DPW.

On Saturday, the agency will celebrate this marvel of engineering with entertainment from Nex Lev'L Jazz Band, Panama Band and comedian Big Fred, as well as exhibits, food trucks, vendors and tours of the Montebello Water Filtration Plant "for an up-close look at how we get your drinking water ready for your tap," the agency said.

"The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is excited to welcome the return of Dam Jam 2022, which was interrupted during the height of the pandemic," said DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell. "This year's Dam Jam will return bigger and better than ever and filled with opportunities to learn about our regional water system and experience a fun-filled day with activities for the entire family."

This year's event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at at 3601 Hillen Road.

Tours of the plant are scheduled for 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.