Dozen more former students allege sexual abuse at Baltimore County private school

A dozen more former students came forward in a new complaint saying they were sexually abused at McDonogh School, a private school in Baltimore County, decades ago.

The alleged victims claim to have suffered sexual abuse by former dean Alvin Levy, former Spanish teacher Robert Creed, and two more faculty members while attending the school between the 1960s and 1980s.

Four prior lawsuits have been filed against the school under the 2023 Child Victims Act, which eliminated the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases.

Recent lawsuit filed

WJZ previously highlighted a lawsuit against McDonogh, claiming the school was aware of the abuse and failed to protect students.

The 10-page lawsuit details the former student's account of being sexually assaulted several times by former dean Alvin Levy, while alone on weekends. The lawsuit says the alleged victim was 10 years old at the time of the abuse.

"He ruined the lives of many, many McDonough students and that harm doesn't go away," said Ari Casper, from The Casper Law Firm.

In a statement to WJZ, McDonogh School said, "We are aware of the new lawsuit that was filed against the School. McDonogh remains committed to fostering a community where students and adults feel comfortable identifying and reporting sexual abuse. We take all allegations very seriously and remain steadfast in our support for survivors while complying with applicable laws."

McDonogh faculty allegations

In 1991, Levy was indicted on sexual abuse charges brought by another former student. However, Levy died before his scheduled trial.

Casper said an investigation into the McDonogh School decades later revealed that five former faculty members, including Levy and former Spanish teacher Robert Creed, allegedly sexually assaulted two dozen students between 1940 and 1980 with the Board of Trustees and former school administrators failing to take proper action.

Two other lawsuits against the school mention allegations against Creed and Levy.

Under Maryland's 2023 Child Victims Act, Casper believes his client and others have a clear path to justice.

"All that they can seek right now is to hold McDonogh accountable for the conduct, for failing to protect them, for enabling this horrific abuse," Casper said.

Child Victims Act

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed the Child Victims Act into law in 2023 — less than a week after the state's attorney general released a report that documented rampant abuse committed by Baltimore clergy spanning 80 years and accused church leaders of decades of coverups.

On April 2023, The Maryland Attorney General released the 456-page investigation that details 158 clergy, teachers, seminarians and deacons within the Archdiocese of Baltimore who allegedly assaulted more than 600 children going back to the 1940s.