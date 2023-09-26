Release of unredacted report on sex abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore anticipated

Mostly unredacted report on sex abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore could be released as early as

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of redacted names could be released as early as Tuesday in a report detailing child sexual abuse in Maryland's Catholic church.

A Baltimore judge last month ordered that redactions be lifted for all but three of the names blacked out from a report on the history of sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Maryland Attorney General released the 456-page investigation that details 158 clergy, teachers, seminarians and deacons within the Archdiocese of Baltimore who allegedly assaulted more than 600 children going back to the 1940s.

When the report was initially released in April, the names of ten alleged abusers who had not been publicly accused of child abuse were redacted.

Also redacted were the names of five ranking officials of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office said those five officials "had extensive participation in the Archdiocese's handling of abuser clergy and reports of child abuse."

"The court's order enables my office to continue to lift the veil of secrecy over decades of horrifying abuse suffered by the survivors," Attorney General Brown said in a statement last month.

The names of two dozen individuals identified by name, who were not accused of child sexual abuse, were also redacted in the April report.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor said the attorney general's office may release a copy of the report with the redactions lifted after Sept. 26.

The Attorney General's Office says the report is not a finding of guilt. "The fact that a person is named in the Report, or that a person's name was redacted, does not necessarily mean that they are accused of a crime," the OAG's statement said.