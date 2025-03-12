Baltimore-area private school sued over alleged sexual abuse of student in the 1960s

A lawsuit was filed against McDonogh School, a private institution in Baltimore County, claiming it enabled a former dean to sexually abuse a student in the 1960s.

This recent lawsuit is the fourth against the school under Maryland's Child Victims Act, which became law in 2023, removing the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases .

The new 10-page lawsuit details a former student's account of being sexually assaulted several times by former dean Alvin Levy, while alone on weekends.

Ari Casper, who represents the alleged victim, said his client was 10 years old when the reported abuse happened.

"He ruined the lives of many, many McDonough students and that harm doesn't go away," said Casper, from The Casper Law Firm.

Lawsuit claims school didn't protect students

The latest lawsuit says the accuser alleges McDonogh School was aware of the abuse and failed to protect students.

"The easiest thing to do would be to remove the dean from his position, but not only did McDonogh not do that, but Alvin Levy remained a dean and he was in position for decade after decade to abuse these children," Casper said.

In a statement to WJZ, McDonogh School said, "We are aware of the new lawsuit that was filed against the School. McDonogh remains committed to fostering a community where students and adults feel comfortable identifying and reporting sexual abuse. We take all allegations very seriously and remain steadfast in our support for survivors while complying with applicable laws."

McDonogh faculty allegations

In 1992, Levy was indicted on sexual abuse charges brought by another former student. However, Levy died before his scheduled trial.

Casper said an investigation into the McDonogh School decades later revealed that five former faculty members, including Levy and former Spanish teacher Robert Creed, allegedly sexually assaulted two dozen students between 1940 and 1980 with the Board of Trustees and former school administrators failing to take proper action.

Two other lawsuits against the school mention allegations against Creed and Levy.

Under Maryland's 2023 Child Victims Act, Casper believes his client and others have a clear path to justice.

"All that they can seek right now is to hold McDonogh accountable for the conduct, for failing to protect them, for enabling this horrific abuse," Casper said.

Archdiocese of Baltimore abuse

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed the Child Victims Act into law in 2023 — less than a week after the state's attorney general released a report that documented rampant abuse committed by Baltimore clergy spanning 80 years and accused church leaders of decades of coverups.

The nearly 500-page report detailed more than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore abusing over 600 children. The state's attorney general's office reviewed more than 100,000 pages of documents dating back to the 1940s and interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses.

Days before the new law was to take effect on Oct. 1, 2023, the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy to protect its assets ahead of an anticipated deluge of litigation.

More than 450 people sued Baltimore's archdiocese over sexual abuse claims ahead of the May 31, 2024, deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.