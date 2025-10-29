Dolphins look to continue momentum when they host Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens

The past few meetings between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins have unfolded like this: In 2021, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench at halftime to spark an upset.

A year later, he led a stunning comeback in one of the best games of his career. Then Lamar Jackson flipped the script in 2023, dominating Miami for more than 300 yards in a blowout.

The series between the Ravens and Dolphins has been a roller coaster in recent years, and Thursday night's matchup between the pair of two-win teams could be just as unpredictable.

"It's been fun, but then again, this is also the NFL," Tagovailoa said. "Anything can happen. It's really about who's more dialed, if you will, with the game plan, with the scheme, who's been communicating, especially throughout these short weeks."

The Dolphins surely hope the pendulum swings in their favor this time. Miami (2-6) is coming off its most complete game of the season in last week's 34-10 win over Atlanta. Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns to four different players, and Miami's defense held the Falcons' fourth-ranked rushing attack to just 45 yards.

"You have to understand that it took a lot of labor to get our game in a certain fashion that we like playing football under those conditions," said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, "in terms of fast, physical, elite technique, people playing in coordination and making the opponent earn everything they get. That has to be a one-week mindset.

"The only way that we'd ever be able to assume that we could taste that same victory is we have to go through the same process that we really had to hang our hat on when the results weren't going our way."

The Ravens are expecting Jackson to return Thursday after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the past three games.

After a four-game losing streak, Tyler Huntley led Baltimore to a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"We created an opportunity this week by winning last week," said coach John Harbaugh, "and really that's what it is — an opportunity this week. We have to go play our best football against a team that did the same thing. (The Dolphins) went up to Atlanta. They played inspired football. ... We've just got our hands full for Thursday night, and that's really the only thing that we're focusing on."

Easier road?

Baltimore is trying to become the fifth team since the merger to make the playoffs despite starting 1-5. This next stretch in the schedule is critical. Baltimore's next five opponents are a combined 11-28.

This week, however, is tricky given the short turnaround for a Thursday night road game. In 2021, the Ravens were 6-2 heading into a Thursday night game at Miami and lost 22-10. The Dolphins were 2-7 entering that game but actually turned things around enough to finish with a winning record.

"It's what the schedule says, so it's more so about just coming out and doing your job," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "It's a game that we're going to be very prepared for and excited about, as well."

Top target

Jackson isn't the only player from Florida who will have a homecoming of sorts for the Ravens this week. Receiver Zay Flowers — from Fort Lauderdale — plays at Miami for the first time since being drafted in 2023.

"I think he will be popping out of his skin," Jackson said. "I know he's going to be ecstatic just to be down there in that atmosphere and see his family. I've played against the Dolphins before with Zay, but this is his second time, and it's going to be at home, so I know it's going to be crazy for him."

Flowers caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jackson in 2023, when the Ravens beat Miami 56-19 in Baltimore.

Matching physicality

The Dolphins put an emphasis on playing more physical last week against the Falcons, which contributed to their ability to rush for 141 yards as a team and shut down Atlanta's run game.

Physicality and control of the line of scrimmage will be key against the Ravens, especially in stopping running back Derrick Henry.

"The Ravens are in that division of what they say is the hardnosed with the Steelers, the Ravens, the Browns," said linebacker Bradley Chubb. "All those teams play a physical brand of football, so it's going to on us to step up to the challenge and match the physicality, if not outdo it."

Visor for Tua

Tagovailoa plans to continue playing with the visor he wore last week to protect his left eye, which was badly swollen when he woke up Sunday morning ahead of the game.

"I can see a lot better than I could, in terms of how open my eyelid was or how closed it was," Tagovailoa said Tuesday, his eye still slightly swollen, "so it's been good."

His teammates like the look of the visor. And if Tagovailoa's best game of the season came with the new look, why not stick with what's working?

"Yeah, that's next level swag for Tua," said center Aaron Brewer. "I need that every week."