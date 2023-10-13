Dogfest rescheduled to Saturday Nov. 4

BALTIMORE -- DogFest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct 14 has been postponed due to inclement weather concerns, the Baltimore Humane Society announced Friday.

Rain showers are expected to move into the area on Saturday, according to the latest forecast.

The event will now take place Saturday, Nov 4 from 11am to 4pm at the Baltimore Humane Society.

DogFest said the event was cancelled "In the best interest of our four-legged friends and their human companions."

Those who planned on attending this Saturday will be able to use their tickets on the rescheduled date.

For more information, updates, and tickets, visit the DogFest official website at dogfest.org.