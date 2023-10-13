Maryland Weather: Rainy Saturday; cloudy & cool Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Today, thanks to high pressure coming from the Eastern Great Lakes, we'll enjoy a sunny day with light winds from the north to northeast. Expect temperatures to feel pretty typical for this time of year, reaching highs between the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight, clouds will gradually roll in from the west. Most places should remain dry until early morning, but by daybreak, there might be rain near the I-81 corridor. Overnight temperatures will be cool, dipping into the 40s for many, though city areas and waterside spots might see 50s.

Come Saturday morning, a weather system moving in from Ohio will bring rain showers to the region. Another system forming near Southeast Virginia in the afternoon could enhance this rainfall. Some areas, especially east of I-95, could experience heavier showers. There's also a slight chance of thunder, but it's not highly expected.

By Saturday night, the rain will start clearing out. It'll be a cool night, with temperatures in the 40s for most and 50s for city and coastal areas. Winds might pick up, especially near I-95, with gusts reaching 20-30 mph.

Sunday will mostly be drier, although some light rain is possible in far western Maryland. Skies will remain cloudy. It'll be cooler than usual, with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. Overnight, expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and a steady breeze that reduces the chance of frost.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll see a mix of weather early on. There are chances for rain at the start of the week. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, especially in elevated areas. But by Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect warmer weather, with temperatures potentially reaching the upper 60s or even 70 in some places. Thankfully, rain chances will decrease midweek as clearer conditions set in.

The next chance for rain will arrive by next weekend with yet another storm system. Right now the best days of the week next week will be Wednesday and Thursday.