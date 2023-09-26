Diced Organic Butternut Squash recalled from Costco in Maryland, Virginia, DC, Pennsylvania

Safeway Fresh Foods is recalling its 32-ounce Diced Organic Butternut Squash that was distributed to Costco in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

The product has the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O45. E. coli O45 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools.

Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly; the condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Consumers who specifically purchased Costco item 20522, UPC 040232244124, 32-oz. diced Organic Butternut Squash between September 7, 2023, and September 15, 2023, with a use by date of 09/19/2023 date code are urged to return this item to your local Costco. If you have any product with this date code remaining, do not consume it.