Rachel Morin Investigation: Detectives ask for photos, videos of Harford Co. trail where body found

BALTIMORE - Investigators are urging the public to send photos or videos that were taken on or near the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County where the body of Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was found last weekend.

"There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one more piece of the puzzle," the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

#Alert Rachel Morin Investigation Detectives are asking your your help! If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on... Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Morin, a 37-year-old, reportedly went to the trail around 6 p.m. on Saturday. When she didn't return home by 11:20 p.m., her boyfriend reported her missing, according to deputies.

Her car was found at the trailhead. Then, around 1 p.m. on Sunday, a volunteer searching for Morin found a woman dead just off the trail.

The medical examiner confirmed the body to be Morin.

As of Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said it has received nearly 90 tips from the community.

If anyone has any photos or videos, they are asked to send them to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org.

Police are investigating this death as a homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE