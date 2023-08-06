Body of woman found off Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County

Bel Air, MD -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office says the body of a woman has been located off the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

The Identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, is still under investigation.

This discovery comes less than 24 hours after a missing person alert was issued for 37-year-old Rachel Morin who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday when she left to walk on the Ma and Pa Trail.

Update #2 At approximately 1:07 pm, a female was located deceased off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The identity... Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 6, 2023

Morin is described as being 5 feet, two inches tall, 107 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black tank top, black sports bra, black spandex shorts and grey sneakers.

Rachel's car was located at the Williams Street entrance to the trail in Bel Air.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Golden at 410-836-5430.