Bel Air on edge after body believed to be missing mom Rachel Morin found on popular trail

BALTIMORE - There was a heavy law enforcement presence on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Monday, one day after deputies found what they believe is the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five.

Authorities believe her death is a homicide, but they have not made any arrests in the case.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports deputies cannot say at this point whether Morin was targeted or if this was random violence.

It has many on edge.

"It's devastating. I couldn't believe it," said Kathy, who didn't provide her last name for security reasons. "It's always been safe. I've always done this trail, under the tunnel and everything. Always safe. I hope this killer is found. It's not going to be safe until they find this guy."

Deputies are not revealing many details but said Morin's boyfriend reported her missing after she never returned from a walk.

She left around 6 pm Saturday. The body was found around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said there are "zero" suspects at this point. He said his investigators are still waiting for an autopsy.

Morin was a mother of five.

Her sister started an online fundraiser that has raised more than $30,000. She wrote, "This was not an accidental death, and she did not go willingly. She deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty."

The remaining funds will go to her children.

A day after the grisly discovery, fewer people are on the Ma and Pa, but the tragedy weighs heavily on the minds of those who are with the close-knit Harford County community in shock.

"For someone to grab her on the trail, I can't fathom it. For someone to take the chance she's not going to scream and hear her," said Donald Lemon, from Bel Air. "I hope the family gets justice."