Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens reportedly agree to 2-year, $30 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract extension with star running back Derrick Henry, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the two-year deal is worth $30 million, with $25 million guaranteed. He will remain in Baltimore through at least the 2027 season.

"Ravens, I'm appreciative & grateful for everyone a part of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible," Henry said on social media. "Thank you Flock Nation for always supporting . Working as hard I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it's all said & done."

Henry, a five-time Pro Bowl performer, was signed by the Ravens in the offseason of 2024. He went on to rush for 1,921 yards with a league-high 16 touchdowns.

He presented a dominant offensive option, alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who passed for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns last season.

Henry turned 31 in January and is entering his 10th NFL season.

Henry's stellar NFL career

After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry signed a two-year contract worth up to $20 million with the Ravens in March 2024.

His best season in Tennessee was in 2020 when he led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards. He has more than 11,400 career rushing yards with 106 touchdowns.

Henry is a two-time NFL rushing leader, a five-time Pro Bowl player, and a three-time NFL touchdown leader.

Henry's first season in Baltimore

In Henry's first season in Baltimore, the Ravens won the AFC North title and defeated Pittsburgh, 28-14, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Ravens' season ended the following week with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Henry gained 270 total yards with three touchdowns in the two postseason games.

During the season, the Ravens averaged 187 rushing yards per game.

This offseason, the Ravens re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley and added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins