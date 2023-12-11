Denise Koch selected as 2023 'Icon Honors' award recipient

Congratulations are in order for WJZ's own Denise Koch.

Tonight, Denise was selected as a recipient of the 2023 "Icon Honors" award.

The award honors Maryland business leaders, over the age of 60, for their successes and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside of their fields.

Denise had only planned on being at WJZ for a few months. That was 40 years ago.

In her time at WJZ, and Baltimore, she's become one of the best-loved, most respected journalists in our city.

This is a much-deserved honor.