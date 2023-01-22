Delicious meals dished out during Harford County Restaurant Week
Want to get your taste buds revved up?
Harford County has a week where you can try new food at a new place, all while supporting a local restaurant.
It's a campaign promoting delicious restaurants and deals for customers in Harford County.
Harford County is hosting its "Restaurant Week" from now through Sunday, January 29.
More than 40 restaurants are participating.
Find out more here.
