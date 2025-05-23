Dead body found on the ground in Brooklyn Park, AACO police investigating as homicide

A dead body was found in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 9:05 a.m., police officers were notified of a deceased body lying on the ground near Disney Road and Alley 79.

When officers arrived they found a female body with apparent trauma to her body.

They have not yet confirmed the identity. However, her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Homicide and Evidence Collection Detectives also responded to the scene and found multiple evidentiary items near the body. The Homicide Unit will lead the investigation.

Detectives ask that anyone with information that could help this investigation contact them at 410-222-4731.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at https://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.

Crime in Brooklyn Park

This is not the first time a body was found in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood.

In June of 2024, just five minutes down the street from the suspicious death reported on Friday, a man was shot and dumped in the middle of the street.

He was later pronounced dead after being transported to Shock Trauma.

Residents were reportedly shaken up after the incident.

"It's horrible," Gregory Blackstone, a nearby resident, said. "But Ritchie highway has been, lately, a place where horrible things are happening. Everybody has what's called 'head on a swivel' now where you're outside but you're very conscious of your surroundings."

Two days later, a woman was killed from a stabbing on the same block.

Additionally, in 2023, a Maryland father was beaten to death in front of his Brooklyn Park home.