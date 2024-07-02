Brooklyn Park residents concerned by recent violence after man shot, dumped on street

Brooklyn Park residents concerned by recent crime after man shot, dumped in street

Brooklyn Park residents concerned by recent crime after man shot, dumped in street

Brooklyn Park residents concerned by recent crime after man shot, dumped in street

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot and dumped onto the street last weekend in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

This homicide investigation in Brooklyn Park is another violent incident that has the community concerned.

Gregory Blackstone told WJZ that around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday he came outside and saw traffic stopped on Ritchie Highway, and a man lying in the road.

"That's where his body was laying…crossway," Blackstone said.

Anne Arundel County Police said 34-year-old Joshua Ray Holland, from Curtis Bay, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Witnesses told police a vehicle made an abrupt stop at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Orchard Avenue and a man fell out of the driver's side front door before the vehicle then took off.

"We then later located that vehicle still in the Brooklyn Park area at Old Riverside Road and Arundel Road, no suspect to be found," said Anne Arundel County spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

Two days later, a woman was killed from a stabbing on the same block.

Police say the two murders are not related.

However, Blackstone says he and his neighbors are concerned about the violence so close to home.

"It's horrible," Blackstone said. "But Ritchie highway has been, lately, a place where horrible things are happening. Everybody has what's called 'head on a swivel' now where you're outside but you're very conscious of your surroundings."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Anne Arundel County Police