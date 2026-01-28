Dangerously cold wind-chills in Maryland, weekend snow possible

Another round of extreme cold is headed toward Maryland. A few snow showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of the arctic blast. Thursday, Friday and Saturday after First Alert Weather Days, due to extreme cold.

Make sure you are ready for an extended period of unusually cold weather. Look after loved ones and be alert to people in need in your area. Find a list of winter shelters here.

Weather forecast is for bitterly cold Maryland weather

Early morning low temperatures ranged from 0° in Clarksville, Howard County to the lower teens along the I-95 corridor. We're looking at a cold day ahead. Morning sunshine will fade to afternoon clouds as an arctic cold front approaches from the northwest. Snow showers will push into our area from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m., especially south & west of Baltimore Beltway into Baltimore City. This may leave a slippery coating to 1" with some localized 2" amounts possible on untreated surfaces, so please walk and drive with extreme caution in areas that do receive the snow showers.

Temperatures plunge tonight into the single digits. Factor in the breeze out of the northwest and wind-chills will drop below zero across much of the area.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect Thursday through Saturday for extreme cold, especially during the morning hours where wind-chills of 0° to -20° will be common, especially on Friday and Saturday mornings. The coldest of those wind-chills will be outside of the Baltimore Beltway. Afternoons will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. Thankfully Thursday looks like the breeziest day before winds back down a bit Friday and Saturday. There is the chance for flurries again on Thursday afternoon.

The intensity and duration of the cold could freeze and break water pipes. Please make sure your home is properly winterized and protected from extreme cold. Please make sure car tires are properly inflated, you have windshield washer fluid levels checked, and car batteries are in good health.

Weekend winter storm with snow possible

A powerful coastal storm is set to develop near or over the southeastern United States Friday. While we are confident in a large and intense storm forming, its track remains very uncertain. The track and intensity of this storm will determine how much snow, if any, falls in Maryland.

Three main scenarios as of midday Wednesday:

A storm well out to sea that will produce no snow along the east coast.

A storm close enough to the coast to produce some snow, particularly along the beaches and eastern shore of Maryland. At this time, this is the most likely scenario, however, that is subject to change based on future computer model guidance. This more reliable guidance should start to become available sometime Thursday.

Lastly, the third scenario is a storm that quickly intensifies and tracks just offshore, producing significant snow and wind across many states including Maryland. This has the potential to deliver major snowfall accumulations, strong winds that produce low visibility along with drifting of snow, and coastal flooding. The storm would evolve into a powerful nor'easter. Right now this is the least likely scenario, but that could change on future computer guidance.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is closely watching the weather setup later this week. As confidence increases in a particular scenario, we'll be able to tell you more about impact location and severity.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates, especially as we get closer to the weekend.