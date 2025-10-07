Man indicted on murder charges after death of missing Maryland woman, DaCara Thompson

A man was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of DaCara Thompson, a Maryland woman who was found dead days after she was reported missing.

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, is being held without bail after he was accused of killing Thompson and throwing her body off a bridge in Anne Arundel County, according to court documents.

He was found to be living in the U.S. illegally and is a Guatemalan national, according to Prince George's County police.

DaCara Thompson's alleged murder

Thompson was found dead near U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis at the end of August, police said.

She was reported missing by her family on August 23 after she left her home in Prince George's County, telling her father she was going to get gas. She never returned home.

The 19-year-old was seen on video leaving her car in Hyattsville and getting into an SUV that police believe was driven by Hernandez-Mendez, according to court documents.

The SUV drove to a home in Bowie, where police allege Hernandez-Mendez killed Thompson in his bedroom.

During a search of the home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive, officers found what they believe to be Thompson's blood and a missing fingernail, along with hair and other evidence.

During an interview with police, Hernandez-Mendez denied having any involvement and asked for a lawyer, officials said.

According to police, he had been arrested by U.S. Park Police for a DUI five months prior to Thompson's death, but was released.

"He was arrested by U.S. Park Police, which falls under the auspices of the federal government," said Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy. "So, the federal government arrested him in April of this year on a DUI charge. He was then released pending his trial."