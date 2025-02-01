D.C. salvage operations to begin Monday on Potomac River following fatal plane crash

BALTIMORE -- The NTSB has shared preliminary details about the deadly midair collision that occurred Wednesday night near Reagan Washington National Airport in the Washington, D.C. area.

67 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter above the Potomac River. On Saturday, the Unified Command said that 42 victims had been recovered from the freezing waters.

NTSB Board Member Todd Inman said preliminary data revealed the American Airlines jet was flying at an altitude of 325 feet, plus or minus 25 feet when it collided with the helicopter. Inman said a monitor screen at the air traffic controller cab showed the Black Hawk's altitude to be at about 200 feet.

"It's not as defined," Inman said. "That is preliminary."

The flight ceiling for helicopters in the area near Reagan National Airport is 200 feet.

Plane tried increasing altitude

Preliminary data also shows the plane tried increasing altitude before the crash.

"At 8:47:58, the crew had a verbal reaction, and FDR (flight data recorder) data showed the airplane beginning to increase its pitch," said Brice Banning, the NTSB investigator in charge of this case. "Sounds of impact were audible."

Inman said the helicopter was on a training flight that would use night vision goggles.

"We do not know at this time if the night vision goggles were actively being worn nor what the setting may be," Inman said.

"That reduces your field of vision and also, there's a lot of light in that area," said Bill Pearce, an experienced commercial pilot from Maryland.

He said flying in and out of Reagan National Airport is challenging.

"Especially coming from the north to land on runway 19. You have to literally fly down the center of the Potomac River because there's prohibited airspace," Pearce said. "It's a small commercial airport with very high volume located in the middle of, sometimes, a military air show."

Pearce believes NTSB will focus on altitude and communication in this investigation.

Salvage operations begin Monday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District along with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving expect to start salvage operations along the Potomac River Monday.

The initial focus is the removal of the remnants of the American Airlines jet, which is expected to take three days.

Following the recovery of the jet, crews will shift to recovery of the Black Hawk helicopter and associated wreckage. Upon completion of large lifts, on or around February 8, crews will focus on clearing the remaining debris field with salvage baskets before demobilizing equipment by February 12.

"The level of coordination both behind the scenes and out on the Potomac is exceptional," said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. "As part of the Unified Command working diligently to remove obstructions from this historic waterway, we have not and will not lose focus of what is most important – the safety of our crews and accounting for those still missing to bring closure to their families and loved ones."