D.C.-based all-female go-go band ready's for Jazzy Summer Nights, "Expect to just be wow'd"

BALTIMORE -- Bela Dona, a nine-member all-female Go-Go band, is hitting the stage at Jazzy Summer Nights on Thursday.

The Washington D.C.-based band said they look forward to performing at the weekly outdoor concert.

Ahead of tonight's show, the group's bandmates promised their R&B sound combined with funk, jazz, rock, and even hip hop will get the crowd moving, labeling their style as diverse.

"Expect to just be wow'd, smiling and dancing the whole time," Shan'on Brown, one of the group's members, said.

"When we finish our set, you're going to feel rejuvenated, you're going to feel like a new person," Tempest 'Storm' Thomas, another bandmate, said.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Baltimore Peninsula. There will also be food trucks, hookah vendors, and cigar lounges.