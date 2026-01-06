Baltimore County teachers' union calls on school board to protect students from unlawful immigration enforcement

Members of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County (TABCO) called on the school board Tuesday to protect immigrant students from unlawful enforcement efforts.

It comes after the TABCO Representative Assembly voted to advocate for stricter protections for immigrants and students from mixed-status households, the group said in a statement.

Through the "Mandating Formal Policy to Protect Students from Immigration Enforcement" initiative, the union aims to protect students from immigration enforcement that occurs on school grounds without a proper legal basis or without a warrant signed by a federal judge.

Union leaders are calling on Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) officials and school board members to create a policy that protects students from being unlawfully removed from learning environments.

"At this moment, there are students who are too scared to attend school. This is unacceptable and detrimental both to these students and to the community," TABCO President Kelly Olds said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to the Baltimore County School Board for comment.

Protecting immigrant students

According to TABCO leaders, the requested policy would deny immigration enforcement officials access to school grounds or access to students without a signed warrant.

The requested policy would also prohibit the collecting, tracking or sharing of a student's immigration status unless it is required by state or federal statutes, the group said.

According to the union, the policy would also ban the use of BCPS resources for immigration enforcement operations and create a way to hold staff accountable for any policy violations.

The union is also requesting that the policy include training for staff on immigration enforcement responses and training for school counselors on trauma-informed best practices to support students.

The policy would also include a guarantee that BCPS employees will not face disciplinary action for refusing to cooperate with immigration enforcement that lacks a proper legal basis, union leaders said.

Baltimore County school immigration measures

In March 2025, the Baltimore County Board of Education passed a resolution that increased protections for immigrant students as the Trump administration was ramping up its immigration enforcement efforts.

The measure dictated that immigrant students have a right to access school programs without "fear and intimidation," and affirmed the district's commitment to safety.

The measure also created procedures for immigration enforcement officials to access school grounds and clarified that harassment and intimidation of immigrant students was prohibited.

The county also shared guidance and resources for immigrant students and families.

In October, the county agreed to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), allowing ICE to take custody of inmates before they are released by local officers. The move sparked protests from some residents.