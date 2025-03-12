Baltimore County Board of Education passes measure to protect rights of immigrant students

The Baltimore County Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at increasing protections for immigrant students.

The measure comes as President Trump continues to create policies cracking down on illegal immigration. Since taking office, the Trump administration has also rolled back some policies created by the Biden administration.

The policies have increased deportations and arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while lowering border crossings to a historic level.

The resolution acknowledges that changes in federal policies have "caused fear, confusion and disruption in the immigrant community."

For some, it created a fear of attending school, preventing immigrant students from accessing education programs and services.

"It is the legal right of every child, regardless of immigration status, to access a free public K-12 education," the resolution reads. "...Consistent with the law, the Board of Education of Baltimore County welcomes and supports all students."

The measure declares that immigrant students have the right to access Baltimore County Public School (BCPS) programming in school and throughout the district "free from fear and intimidation."

Through the resolution, the board affirmed its commitment to protecting the data privacy of students and adherence to state and federal laws in regard to student records.

The measure further affirms the district's commitment to school safety, including the recently outlined procedures for accessing school grounds for immigration enforcement.

The measure details that district policies prohibit bullying, harassment and intimidation of students and directs the superintendent to provide periodic updates, training and support related to students' rights.

Immigrant high school students targeted

The passage of the resolution comes after a teacher at Overlea High School was placed on administrative leave for allegedly posting on social media that he would expose his students who attended an immigration justice rally.

Following the incident in early February, advocates and students called for more protection and accountability.

CASA, a Maryland-based immigration advocacy organization, praised BCPS leaders for passing the resolution Tuesday.

"This immigrant victory was made possible thanks to the relentless efforts of students who swiftly struck back after a teacher threatened to call ICE on youth activists, in addition to their teachers, parents, and community allies," CASA said in a statement.

BCPS immigration guidelines

Following the incident, BCPS leaders shared guidance and resources for immigrant students and their families.

The guidance recommended that parents identify a standby guardian to care for their child should they be detained or reported.