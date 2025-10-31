Baltimore County removed from list of sanctuary jurisdictions after agreement to work with ICE

Baltimore County was removed from the Justice Department's list of sanctuary jurisdictions after signing an agreement to collaborate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Despite restrictions from state leadership, Baltimore County has shown a willingness to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement," Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement. "This is a small step toward restoring public safety and we appreciate the county's commitment to updating its policies."

The change comes nearly three months after County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said the county was erroneously included in the list. In August, she said county officials would be reaching out to the DoJ to correct the mistake.

"This agreement makes no changes to the Department of Corrections' standard practices and aligns Baltimore County with peer jurisdictions throughout the state of Maryland," the county Executive's office said in a statement Friday.

What is a sanctuary jurisdiction?

A sanctuary jurisdiction is a location that has laws that "obstruct or limit local law enforcement cooperation" with ICE or limits the ability of local agencies to share information about the immigration status of inmates with federal law enforcement, according to the DoJ.

The department shared the list of sanctuary jurisdictions in August after an executive order signed by President Trump in April. The measure directed the Office of Management and Budget to identify federal funds that can be suspended in locations that are listed as sanctuary jurisdictions.

Baltimore County was the only location in Maryland listed as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Memorandum of Understanding

The Memorandum of Understanding puts in writing procedures that were initially instituted in 2024, documents show.

The agreement directs the Baltimore County Police Department to allow ICE to take custody of migrant inmates before they are released by officers.

Under the agreement, ICE Baltimore will notify police about immigration detainers and will decide if they want to take custody once an inmate is released by officers. Police are required to notify ICE 48 hours before the inmate is released.

If ICE decides not to take custody of an inmate, they will cancel the detainer.

The agreement also dictates that ICE Baltimore provide a staff member to serve as a liaison to address any issues about the exchange of information.