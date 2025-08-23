A few showers and storms will move through Maryland on Sunday

A stunning Saturday ahead with plenty of sunshine, temps peak in the low 80s

As Erin heads farther out to sea, beautiful weather has blown into Maryland. The forecast will cooperate with outdoor plans this evening through much of Sunday, ahead of our next chance of rain.

Pleasant weather prevails for Saturday evening plans

Plan on great weather no matter what you're doing outside this evening, including at the state fair in Timonium and 'Ren Fest' in Crownsville.

Humidity starts to creep back up tonight as temperatures slowly settle back into the 70s. Temperatures are forecast to be slightly warmer Sunday morning; averaging in the 60s. A few spots near the bay, in the city and across southern Maryland will remain in the 70s overnight.

High temperatures on Sunday will be similar to Saturday; 80s in most neighborhoods.

Brief chance of storms returns to Maryland on Sunday

The second half of the weekend brings more clouds and a muggier feel to the air. Sunday also features a renewed chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While spotty rain is possible in the morning, the chance of wet weather peaks late in the day, going into Sunday night. The day certainly won't be a washout. A few spots will miss out on the rain altogether.

The chance of rain is greater across western Maryland.

Monday is the first day of school for many students. There could be a few showers lingering into the time when many are waiting at the bust stop. Plan on a dry and increasingly sunny Monday afternoon. Next week will feel much more like fall, with cooler than normal afternoons and chillier nights.

The workweek also includes a mostly dry forecast, beyond Monday morning.