Man convicted of murder in deadly stabbing of Maryland National Guardsman outside nightclub

A Maryland man was convicted of premeditated murder after a deadly stabbing outside of a nightclub in 2019, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Joshua Edwards, 35, was arrested in December 2019 after stabbing and killing Maryland National Guardsman David Collins Jr. outside of Excape nightclub.

Prosecutors said they are seeking a life sentence.

Deadly 2019 stabbing

Edwards got into an argument with 32-year-old Collins, which escalated into a fight, according to court documents. During the altercation, Edwards pulled out a knife and stabbed Collins.

Police arrived to find Collins lying in the grass with 42 stab wounds, according to court officials. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

During the trial, a witness testified that Edwards lured Collins to the side of the club to fight, saying, "I'm going to air you out."

According to court documents, Edwards cut off his own finger during the stabbing. It was recovered from the scene.

Court records show that at the time of the stabbing, Edwards was awaiting a trial for drug charges in Harford County. He was previously convicted of armed robbery.

David Collins Jr.

According to the Maryland National Guard, Collins was an infantryman who had served for more than nine years. He was assigned to Charlie Company, First Battalion of the 175th Infantry Regiment. He also served as a paratrooper and a scout.

Collins was engaged at the time of the stabbing with three kids and a fourth on the way.

"David was taken away from his three young children and pregnant fiancée just days before Christmas," his family said in a statement after his death.

"David B. Collins, Jr., 32, was the glue that held so much together. The love he had for his friends, family and this country was immeasurable," the statement read.