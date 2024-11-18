Watch CBS News
President Biden includes Key Bridge funding in $100B disaster funding request

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden is taking an important step in his effort to lock in federal money to rebuild Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, including money for the bridge in a broader $100 billion disaster funding request he sent to Congress on Monday.

The request is necessary for Biden to secure the funding from the lame-duck Congress before he leaves office —fulfilling a pledge he made publicly just hours after the bridge was toppled following a ship strike last March.

