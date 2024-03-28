Cranes begin arriving for cleanup of wreckage from Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Maryland to receive initial emergency relief funding of $60 million for Key Bridge collapse cleanup

Maryland to receive initial emergency relief funding of $60 million for Key Bridge collapse cleanup

Maryland to receive initial emergency relief funding of $60 million for Key Bridge collapse cleanup

BALTIMORE - The first heavy lift crane has made it to Baltimore with more expected in the coming hours as a massive clean-up effort will be needed to move the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the enormous cargo ship pinned beneath it.

The aid comes after the Biden Administration approved Gov. Wes Moore's request for emergency funding.

The state will receive an initial $60 million for Emergency Relief funding for mobilization, operations and debris recovery.

The governor says 3,000 to 4,000 tons of steel sit on top of the bow alone.

The longer the channel remains shutdown, the longer thousands of livelihoods are on the line.

"This is not just about Maryland," Moore said. "This is about the nation's economy."

The task ahead is described by officials as daunting.

But as another day ends in a dark chapter in Baltimore's history, officials say there is a reminder that the sun will rise again.

"if for no other reason, people look at this as an American tragedy, not a tragedy just for this region," said Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

Following a Maryland Congressional delegation meeting, costs for the project could exceed $1 billion.