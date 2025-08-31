Comfortable Weather Continues in Maryland to End August

Happy Sunday -- August is wrapping up on a cool note here in Maryland.

Once again on Sunday, temperatures fell into the 40s in some neighborhoods. The air is able to cool more when the humidity is low like it has been the last few days. Dew points (which indicates the level of moisture in the air) will slowly increase over the next couple of days. Before you think it'll go back to feeling like July, don't worry! Humidity stays on the lower - and more comfortable - side of the spectrum into the middle of the week. You may notice a little more mugginess around mid to late week but even so, it won't be extremely humid. Additional moisture in the air will mean overnight lows won't be as cool later in the week.

We nearly rinse and repeat for Monday's weather (Tuesday, too) - cool and crisp morning and warm afternoon with sunshine.

The next change comes around midweek with the addition of a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity come Wednesday. Thursday and Friday bring the return of rain to Maryland. A pair of cold fronts will cross the state on Friday and Saturday, keeping us cool into the middle of the month.