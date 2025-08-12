Comedian John Oliver to make tour stop in Baltimore at the end of 2025

John Oliver, a comedian and the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, will be making a tour stop in Baltimore at the end of 2025.

The "John Oliver Live" tour will be at Lyric Baltimore on December 30, 2025.

General tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday, August 15.

About John Oliver

John Oliver has won many awards, including Primetime Emmys, Writers Guild Awards, and more.

Aside from hosting and producing "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Oliver was a correspondent on The Daily Show and won three Primetime Emmys for his writing on the show.

He was also a guest host for two months on The Daily Show in 2013.

Oliver also hosted his stand-up series for Comedy Central for four seasons.

Other notable film and television credits include Zazu in Disney's The Lion King (2019) and a recurring role in the NBC sitcom Community (2009-2014), Big Mouth, Paramount's Wonder Park, The Detour, Bob's Burgers, Danger Mouse, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Rick & Morty.

Adam Sandler to tour in Baltimore

Famous comedian, director and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his "You're My Best Friend" tour to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on Sept. 13, 2025.

Sandler is known for his mega roles in movies, such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, Grown Ups, Mr. Deeds, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, The Longest Yard, and 50 First Dates, among many others.

His tour comes after his July Netflix release of Happy Gilmore 2.

Sandler also owns his film production company, Happy Madison Productions. He first made it big as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.