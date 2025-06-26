Adam Sandler to bring his "You're My Best Friend" Tour to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

Actor, comedian, and producer Adam Sandler is bringing his show to Baltimore in September.

Sandler's "You're My Best Friend" Tour will be at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 13. His 30-tour stop across North America also includes a visit to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept 27, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 19.

The general on-sale begins on Friday, June 27, at Ticketmaster.com.

What is Adam Sandler known for?

Sandler's tour comes after his July Netflix release of Happy Gilmore 2.

He is known for his mega roles in movies, such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison. Grown Up, Mr. Deeds, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, The Longest Yard, and 50 First Dates, among many others.

Sandler also owns his film production company, Happy Madison Productions. He first made it big as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Sandler's last tour stop in Baltimore

Sandler last performed his tour in Baltimore at a sold-out CFG Bank Arena on April 21, 2025. That was part of his Adam Sandler Live tour.

Who knows, he may bring along some of his comedic friends.