Columbia Man killed after three vehicles hit him on I-95 and two drive off

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a 23-year-old Columbia man on Sunday, according to authorities.

That man, Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, was killed after a Nissan Altima and tractor-trailer struck him in the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector, police said.

Police received a report that a pedestrian had been struck on the road around 9:50 a.m., according to authorities.

Investigators learned that Burke and a female were parked on the shoulder of I-95 prior to the deadly collision, police said.

At some point, the female decided to enter I-95 and Burke attempted to pull her back from the road, according to authorities.

That's when the Nissan Altima hit him. The tractor-trailer struck him after that, police said.

Both vehicles did not stop after striking Burke, according to authorities.

A third vehicle, a Honda CRV, also struck Burke. The driver of that vehicle pulled over and called 911, police said.

First responders pronounced Burke dead at the site of the collision, according to authorities.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash can call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.