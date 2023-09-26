Collapsed Baltimore rowhome that left man seriously injured has been vacant since at least 2007, records show

Collapsed Baltimore rowhome has been vacant since at least 2007

BALTIMORE - A West Baltimore rowhome that collapsed and seriously injured a man had been vacant for at least 16 years.

The home on Mount Street, just south of North Avenue, has been vacant since at least 2007, according to Housing records.

Those records also show a side wall of the property collapsed and was repaired in 2016. The remainder of the property was demolished Monday afternoon.

Baltimore City has been making strides in vacant buildings, with a 17 percent decline in Vacant Building Notices since September 2018.

On Sunday night, emergency crews pulled Sebron Plante from the rubble.

His mother told WJZ he now has a spinal injury and can't feel his legs but he did have major surgery scheduled for Monday.

"He's real messed up. We can't move him or anything," Renee Plante said. "If it wasn't for (bystanders), I believe my son may have been dead this morning."

Two other people were hurt by this collapse.