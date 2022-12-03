Cold-related death of Baltimore woman has health experts warning of dangers

BALTIMORE - Nights are getting colder and low temperatures have already claimed the life of one Marylander this year.

A woman in her 60s died of a cold-related illness in Baltimore City, the Maryland Department of Health announced Friday.

Environmental health experts say it's a grim reminder of how important it is to be prepared for cold weather.

"Thank God I'm fortunate enough that we have enough items to bundle up in the cold, but I pray for those who are out here, subjected to passing away from low temperatures," said Crystal, a Baltimore resident. "That's really sad."

Last year, 45 Marylanders died as a result of the cold, according to Health Department data.

"Even somebody who is in a temperature above freezing can succumb to cold-related injuries because it's your core temperature, and that's a function of both temperature and wind," said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau at the Maryland Dept. of Health.

Dr. Mitchell said tingling, pain, or burning in your hands, nose, or feet are early warning signs of potential cold-related damage to your extremities, and it's important to get warm as quickly as possible.

"If they're still conscious and you can get them into a situation where you can re-warm them, that's great," Dr. Mitchell said. "But, if they're sleepy, if they're not responsive, or if they're confused, that's somebody who needs to be seen in an emergency room."

Symptoms of hypothermia can also include numbness and bluish or puffy skin.

Marylanders can prevent the onset of cold-related illness this winter by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing.

"Better safe than sorry, so gloves, hat, hood, everything," Crystal said.

And don't forget to insulate toes, fingers, ears, cheeks and the tip of the nose.

You can learn more about preventing cold-related illnesses, how to safely heat your home, and how to drive safely in winter weather at health.maryland.gov.