Baltimore has Maryland's first cold weather-related death of winter

BALTIMORE -- A woman's death in Baltimore marked Maryland's first cold-related illness death of the winter weather season, the Maryland Department of Health said Friday.

The Department of Health described the woman as being between 60 and 70 years of age. Further details about the man's cause of death weren't immediately released.

With temperatures dropping throughout the state the department urged Marylanders to do everything they can to ward off cold-related illnesses.

Aside from hypothermia, the health department is warning residents about the potential for frostbite, a cold-related illness that can set in when skin temperature dips below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency said toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of the nose are the body parts most likely to freeze.

Cold-related illnesses can be prevented by avoiding spending too much time outside in cold weather, as well as donning several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to protect vulnerable body parts.

Residents in need of a place to warm up are encouraged to contact their local health department or dial 211 to get information about warming centers' locations, hours of operation and availability.

The Maryland Office of Preparedness and Response lists further resources to handle extreme cold on its website.