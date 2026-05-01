Man charged with abducting Baltimore County middle school student

A man is facing charges after Baltimore County police said he abducted a middle school student on Thursday, April 30.

Oscar Bladimir Argueta Argueta, 34, was charged with kidnapping and assault after the alleged incident in the Vintage Court and Cranbrook Road area of Cockeysville, officials said.

Argueta is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Cockeysville Middle School around 7:50 a.m. after a student reported that she had been abducted.

The student told officers that she was walking to school when a man approached, identifying himself as a family friend. He persuaded her to get into the car, according to police.

Argeuta then drove the student to multiple locations before dropping her off at the school where she reported the incident, police said.

A man in Anne Arundel County was charged with similar offenses in February after police said he tried to kidnap a woman in Glen Burnie.

Police said 44-year-old Damien Ernest Eldridge tried to grab a woman by her arms and force her into a parked car. The woman was able to break free and flee the area on foot. Eldrige was arrested nearby after chasing the woman and stealing her phone, police said.

Earlier in February, a similar case played out in Glen Burnie, leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Allen Michael McFadden of Baltimore.

He was charged with attempted rape, assault and attempted kidnapping after police said he tried to pull a woman from her car into his as she was throwing away trash at a dumpster. The woman got away, but police said McFadden followed her in his car. He ran when police tried to pull him over, and was arrested after he was found hiding behind a dumpster, police said.