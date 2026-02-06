Police release details of brazen Glen Burnie sexual assault, kidnap attempt

Anne Arundel County police say a woman was taking out her trash in Glen Burnie Thursday night when a man sexually assaulted her and tried to kidnap her.

The woman managed to get away, and police say the suspect is now being held without bond.

Police normally don't release mug shots in instances like this, but they tell WJZ they believe this was a random act and that the suspect's brazen and violent behavior is very concerning.

Glen Burnie residents reported feeling terrified following the incident.

"I'm scared, I'm so scared to come outside now," one resident said.

Neighbors in Glen Burnie say they no longer feel safe on their own street.

"I'm terrified to even come out of my door right now…like really scared. I don't know what to do," one reported.

"I was shocked because we don't have those kinds of things happening around here at all," another said. "But it's scary now."

What happened?

A little after 8:30 Thursday night, Anne Arundel County police say a woman pulled her car up to the dumpster on Whitmore Court and Loyd Lane to throw out her trash.

Police say 34-year-old Allen Michael McFadden of Baltimore allegedly approached her and sexually assaulted her.

According to police, McFadden tried to pull her out of her car and drag her into his.

She screamed for help, managed to break free, and drove off, but McFadden chased her.

"He then pursued her in his vehicle, at one point driving what was described as kind of erratically, even making contact with her vehicle," said Justin Mulcahy, Public Information Officer of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. "She called 911 [and] gave a description of that vehicle."

Police say McFadden took off when they tried to pull him over, then got out of his car and ran.

Officers found him hiding behind a dumpster and arrested him.

"Obviously…very concerning crime – when you have anything like this, a brazen act like this – so you want to get an individual like that off the street," Mulcahy explained.

The charges

McFadden is being charged with the following:

First and second-degree attempted rape

Sex offenses involving a weapon

Assault

Attempted kidnapping

The 34-year-old is being held without bond and has a bail review set for Monday at 1:30 in Glen Burnie.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Anne Arundel County Police.