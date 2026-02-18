Woman escapes from attempted kidnapping in Anne Arundel County; suspect arrested

A man is facing charges after Anne Arundel County police said he attempted to kidnap a woman on Tuesday in Glen Burnie.

Officers responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Old Stage Road and Baylor Road.

Once on scene, they learned that a woman was standing near her car when a man approached.

Police said the man, identified as 44-year-old Damien Ernest Eldridge, tried to grab the woman by her arms and force her into her parked car.

The woman was able to free herself and started running down Old Stage Road. Eldrige began chasing the woman, police said. He then stole her phone and fled from the area on foot, according to officers.

Eldridge was arrested nearby, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 410-222-3502.

This is not the first time an attempted kidnapping case has played out in Glen Burnie.

Earlier in February, police said a 34-year-old Baltimore man was arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman and attempted to kidnap her. Allen Michael McFadden was charged with attempted rape, assault and attempted kidnapping after the incident.

The victim told police that McFadden approached her as she was throwing out trash at a dumpster on Whitmore Court and Loyd Lane.

McFadden allegedly tried to pull the woman from her car and into his. She broke free and drove away, but police said McFadden followed her in his car, driving erratically and making contact with her vehicle.

He allegedly ran when police tried to pull him over. He was found hiding behind a dumpster and was arrested, officers said.