Clouds, rain from Ian arrive Friday, to stick around through weekend

BALTIMORE -- Clouds from Ian are here and there's more where that came from. Rain from Ian will arrive this afternoon.

It will start very light and pick up in coverage overnight. Rain will be widespread through the day Saturday and then begin to taper.

We're still thinking most of Central Maryland could see 2-4" of rain with Southern Maryland potentially getting even more.

Isolated flooding is possible but the threat is low because it's been so dry. Wet weather does linger Sunday and Monday but it's more spotty.

Plan on incorporating some purple rain gear into your outfit if you're heading to the Ravens game on Sunday!

#WJZFirstAlert

NE winds will pick up through the day! We'll see sustained winds 15-25 mph. Gusts near 35 mph are possible. While it will be blustery, it looks like we will avoid the damaging winds from #Ian.#WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/ksW9gbSY7D — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 30, 2022

It's also going to be a windy weekend for us! Northeast winds will be between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Coastal flooding is possible for the western side of the Chesapeake Bay.

Dress for the rain and the chilly temperatures. Highs through Monday are only in the 60s!